Last Asia Cup winners list: How many Asia Cup India won in history?

Last Asia Cup winners list: The SportsRush brings you the list of winners of the Asia Cup history and the total number of titles won by India.

Asia Cup 2022 is set to take place in the UAE from 27 August 2022 to 11 September 2022. Sri Lanka was actually set to host the tournament, but due to the political condition of the country, it will not be able to host the tournament. The tournament will be played in a T20 format this time around as there is an ICC World Cup this year.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have already qualified for the main tournament, whereas one out of UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will join the main tournament after playing in the qualifying round.

Last Asia Cup winners list

The Asia Cup was started in 1984 in the UAE, where India defeated Sri Lanka in the finals of the tournament, whereas the last edition was played in 2018 in UAE only, where India defeated Bangladesh to win the coveted trophy again.

A total of 14 seasons of the Asia Cup have been played till now. Initially, the tournament used to be an ODI event, but nowadays the format changes from time to time. This season of the Asia Cup is being played after a spell of four years.

Official: Sri Lanka Cricket to host Asia Cup in UAE@ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/nOhk1IZXYk — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 27, 2022

Bangladesh has been not been able to win the tournament even once, but they have featured in the last three of four finals. Team India has won the title 7 times, whereas Sri Lanka is the 2nd best team with 5 titles under their belt. Pakistan have won the trophy a couple of times in their history.

Year Champions Runners-up Host Country 1984 India Sri Lanka UAE 1986 Sri Lanka Pakistan Sri Lanka 1988 India Sri Lanka Bangladesh 1990/91 India Sri Lanka Bangladesh 1995 India Sri Lanka UAE 1997 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 2000 Pakistan Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2004 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 2008 Sri Lanka India Pakistan 2010 India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2012 Pakistan Bangladesh Bangladesh 2014 Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh 2016 India Bangladesh Bangladesh 2018 India Bangladesh UAE

How many Asia Cup India won in history?

The Indian team is the most successful team in the Asia Cup with 7 titles under their kitty. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament, whereas they won the last edition as well. India was won the title of Asia Cup in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010 and 2018.