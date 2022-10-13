“Later on I realized I can’t play like him”: MS Dhoni reveals why he could never play like Sachin Tendulkar in his career

MS Dhoni reveals Sachin Tendulkar had been his Cricketing idol while growing up, during an interaction at his Global School in Bengaluru.

Legendary team India wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni remarked that is was ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar who he always looked up to during his cricketing days, and was his role model while growing up.

Dhoni was interacting with a few young kids who were given the opportunity to put forward some of their questions before the man himself, during the inauguration event of the ‘MS Dhoni Global School’ in Bengaluru.

For those unaware, the 41-year-old had on October 10, inaugurated the aforementioned Chennai Super Kings-owned global school in the capital city of Karnataka, after having already opened the school’s Super Kings Academy branches earlier in Tamil Nadu’s capital city of Chennai and district Salem.

MS Dhoni reveals he could never bat like Sachin Tendulkar

At the inauguration event, Dhoni stated that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had always been his cricketing idol like millions of other kids growing up, but also admitted that he could never play like him, despite having an illustrious career.

“Well, as a cricket role model, it is always Sachin Tendulkar. I was exactly like you guys, I used to watch Sachin Tendulkar play and always thought, ‘I want to play like him.’ Later on, I realised, I can’t play like him but inside in my heart, I always wanted to play like him,” remarked Dhoni.

The MS Dhoni Global school has its head office in South Bengaluru, which imparts education following the CBSE board of education from classes Nursery to Standard IX.

Laden with all innovative technology, the school will provide facilities to children interested in other sports like Tennis, Basketball, Football etcetera, apart from Cricket.

The School is managed by Shree Sharada Educational Trust, with Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, as its mentor, and Mrs Bhuvaneswari Chandrasekar as the Chairperson of the Trust.