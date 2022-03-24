“Legendary captaincy tenure”: Virat Kohli congratulates MS Dhoni on stellar career as CSK captain post his decision announcing retirement from the post ahead of IPL 2022

Virat Kohli congratulates MS Dhoni for a fantastic career as captain of CSK after latter’s sudden decision to step down from the post.

It was just another day at work for the legendary MS Dhoni, as he decided to step down from his massively respected captaincy post of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the drop of a hat on Thursday, with the IPL 2022 just around the corner.

One of the most successful skippers in the coveted league with four titles under his belt, Dhoni, will make way for the flamboyant Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who will only be the third player to lead CSK in the fourteen complete seasons of the tournament’s existence.

Since the inception of the marquee league in 2008, the former decorated India captain, led the ‘Yellow Army’ in a total of 213 matches (including the now defunct Champions League T20). He won 130, lost 81 of those and most importantly had six titles to boast of after finally deciding to put the full stop on a magnificent captaincy career.

The wicket-keeper batter, however, will be available for the entire season of IPL 2022, after the franchise’s decision to retain him at INR 12 Crore.

Virat Kohli congratulates MS Dhoni

Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who himself stepped down as skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last year, took to his social media handle to congratulate his former India skipper on what has been his ‘legendary captaincy tenure in yellow’.

Kohli posted the the previous IPL season’s heart-warming picture of him embracing Dhoni, with both donning the jerseys of their respective franchises, and with the caption followed by a red heart symbol alongside the yellow.

Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. ❤️💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cz5AWkJV9S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2022

It would perhaps be the first instance when India’s both the decorated former skippers would play an entire IPL season without either of them shouldering the captaincy responsibility.