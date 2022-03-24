Cricket

“Legendary captaincy tenure”: Virat Kohli congratulates MS Dhoni on stellar career as CSK captain post his decision announcing retirement from the post ahead of IPL 2022

"Legendary captaincy tenure": Virat Kohli congratulates MS Dhoni on stellar career as CSK captain post his decision announcing retirement from the post ahead of IPL 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Kobe Bryant, I’m up for a fight if you are!” When Karl Malone challenged the Black Mamba to a duel after making inappropriate comments to his wife, Vanessa Bryant
Next Article
CSK captain list: Full list of players who have led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL
Cricket Latest News
CSK captain list: Full list of players who have led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL
CSK captain list: Full list of players who have led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL

CSK captain list: The former Indian captain has called it a day as far as…