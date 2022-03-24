Dhoni left captaincy: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ravindra Jadeja CSK captain for IPL 2022

MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain: The legendary captain will no longer lead in the biggest T20 competition around the world.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has handed over the reigns of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The surprising development has come just a couple of days before the start of the first match of the 15th season of the IPL where 2021 finalists Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are scheduled to lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni, who has led CSK in 190 matches across 12 IPL seasons, tops the charts when it comes to playing most number of IPL matches (204) as a captain. Readers must note that IPL 2022 won’t be the first time when Dhoni will be playing the tournament as a wicket-keeper batter. Back in IPL 2017, Dhoni had represented Rising Pune Supergiants under Steven Smith.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” read an official statement from the Super Kings.

Mahendra bahubali gives up the crown. He’ll now only serve the kingdom. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) March 24, 2022

Jadeja, 33, had joined CSK in 2012. Barring a couple of seasons when the franchise had remained suspended, Jadeja has been a constant part of the team contributing across divisions.

In 92 batting innings for Chennai, Jadeja has scored 1,324 runs at an average and strike rate of 27.58 and 135.79 respectively including a couple of half-centuries. In 119 bowling innings, Jadeja’s 100 wickets have come at an average of 26.79, an economy rate of 7.54 and a strike rate of 21.33.

It is noteworthy that Jadeja will only be the third cricketer to lead Super Kings. Other than Dhoni, legendary IPL batter Suresh Raina (5) had also led CSK between 2010-2019.