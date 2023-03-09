Legends League Cricket 2023 team list: Legend League Cricket 2023 all teams squad and players list

Legends League Cricket 2023 is all set to take place in Doha between 10-20 March, 2023. India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions are the three teams taking part in the tournament. There are some top players that will make their presence known in the league this time around.

All the matches will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. A total of six league matches will take place in the tournament, where the top team will directly make it to the final. The other two teams will play the eliminator.

Batter Gautam Gambhir will be leading the India Maharajas in the tournament. This will be the left-hander’s first tournament since his retirement. The players like Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh, etc are also part of the Maharajas.

The World Giants will be led by Australian batter Aaron Finch, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is the captain of Asia Lions. The first match of the tournament will be played between India Maharajas and Asia Lions.

Legends League Cricket 2023 team list

India Maharajas Squad 2023

Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ashok Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Joginder Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Pragyan Ojha, Stuart Binny.

World Giants Squad 2023

Aaron Finch (c), Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Collingwood, Morne Morkel, Morne van Wyk, Monty Panesar, Lendl Simmons.

Asia Lions Squad 2023

Shahid Afridi (c), Muthiah Muralidaran, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir.