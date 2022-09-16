Legends League Cricket Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch LLC 2022 matches?

Legends League Cricket Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of LLC 2022.

The second season of Legends Cricket League will begin in Kolkata in about two hours from now. An exhibition match between two teams consisting of players from all the four teams will kick-start the tournament before the first official match between Gujarat Giants and India Capitals to be played at the same venue tomorrow.

Each team will face each other twice in the league stage which will be played between September 17 – October 1 in five different cities of the country. After playing six matches each, the top three teams will qualify for the Playoffs. While the venue for the playoffs remains undecided for now, three matches will be played between October 2 – October 5 to put an end to a 20-day tournament.

Legends League Cricket 2022 differs a lot from Legends League Cricket 2021. A change in the host country, format, number of teams and structure of teams calls for a totally different kind of tournament this year. Having said that, LLC 2022 will continue to be an absolute delight for fans on the back of reminiscing their memories with respect to their favourite cricketers.

Legends League Cricket Live Telecast Channel in India

Tried and tested Star Sports Network will be both televising and streaming Legends League Cricket 2022 for the Indian audiences. Another change from the inaugural season, Star will be broadcasting LLC 2022 in different languages to enrich fans’ experience.

Interested fans will be able to watch LLC 2022 matches in English, Hindi and Kannada on Star Sports 2/2 HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Kannada.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that Legends League Cricket 2022 won’t be available on any other streaming platform in the country and that there’s no way of streaming it for free legally.

Date – 16/09/2022 (Friday) – 05/10/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 2/2 HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Kannada (India).

Online platforms – Disney+Hotstar (India).