Where can I watch Legends League Cricket 2023 matches: Legends League Cricket streaming on which channel

The second round of the ongoing third season of Legends League Cricket will commence with the fourth match of the tournament between Asia Lions and India Maharajas set to be begin in Doha in less than an hour from now.

Led by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and former India batter Gautam Gambhir respectively, the tournament will witness two fierce rivals locking horns against each other for the second time in LLC 2023.

Lions are at the top of the points table after winning both their matches thus far. On the contrary, India Maharajas are at the bottom of the table after losing to both Lions and World Giants at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium last week.

Set to play a match after a two-day break tonight, Gambhir and his men would be looking to make amends and return to winning ways. Meanwhile, Afridi would be keen to lead Asia to their third consecutive victory in as many matches in order to all but cement their berth at the top.

Where can I watch Legends League Cricket 2023 matches?

Fans living in India have a couple of options to watch these mouth-watering contests across television channels and streaming platforms. Knowing that their favourite cricketers of the past are rarely seen in action nowadays, fans are pretty excited about all LLC 2023 matches.

Speaking about television channels, Star Sports 2/2 HD & Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi are televising these matches for Indian audiences. For the unversed, Star Sports Network used to broadcast the second season of LLC in India as well.

Disney+Hotstar, Star’s designated live streaming platform, is streaming these matches. However, unlike a vast majority of other matches, Disney+Hotstar doesn’t have exclusive streaming rights of LLC 2023. FanCode, who live streams many other cricketing tournaments, is co-hosting the same as far as streaming platforms for LLC 2023 are concerned.