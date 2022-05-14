“Let’s also say well done Mayank!”: Sanjay Manjrekar applauds Mayank Agarwal for his sacrificing his opening position for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

Sanjay Manjrekar has praised the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal for dropping his opening position for the betterment of the team.

Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs to make their case strong for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone played blinders with the bat to lead Punjab to a big total.

Punjab Kings have won six of their 12 games in the tournament and two more wins can lead them to the playoffs of the tournament. Shikhar Dhawan has been the highest run-scorer of the side with 402 runs, whereas Kagiso Rabada is the highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

Sanjay Manjrekar applauds Mayank Agarwal’s captaincy

Mayank Agarwal was retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, and Punjab Kings also named him the captain of the side. Mayank has been one of the most consistent batters of the Punjab Kings in the recent past.

Mayank Agarwal has been struggling with the bat this season, but his captaincy has been praised by youngsters in the team as well. The recent move of pushing Jonny Bairstow to open the innings has done wonders for the Punjab Kings. Bairstow scored 66 runs in 29 balls against Bangalore at a strike-rate of 227.59.

Former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Mayank Agarwal for his captaincy. He has praised Mayank Agarwal for sacrificing his opening spot for the team’s case.

“Want to see a true team man/leader? Look no further than Mayank Agarwal, sacrificing the opening position at which he has been hugely successful to offer Bairstow the best chance to flourish. So along with ‘well played’ Jonny, let’s also say well done Mayank!,” Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted.

Mayank Agarwal has managed to score just 195 runs this season at an average of 19.50, with the help of one half-century. In IPL 2021, he scored 441 runs at a strike-rate of 140.44, whereas he scored 424 runs at 156.45 in IPL 2020.