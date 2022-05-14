Cricket

“Let’s also say well done Mayank!”: Sanjay Manjrekar applauds Mayank Agarwal for his sacrificing his opening position for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

Sanjay Manjrekar has praised the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal for dropping his opening position for the betterment of the team.
Rishikesh Sharma

Cricket Latest News
