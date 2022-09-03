“Let’s not jump and say he is out”: Rahul Dravid refuses to rule out Ravindra Jadeja from Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Rahul Dravid refuses to rule out Ravindra Jadeja: The Indian head coach is positive about the availability of the injured all-rounder.

Not surprisingly, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja appearing set to be ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia has immediately initiated conversations around his replacement.

Going by recent form, all-rounder Axar Patel seems to be the likeliest of players to replace Jadeja in the world event. Having successfully replaced Jadeja across formats in the recent year or so, Patel could be playing international cricket down under after seven years next month.

One of the three standby players in India’s 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2022, Patel has already replaced Jadeja in the Indian squad for Asia Cup. As a result, the 28-year old player could be seen in action in the matches to come in the UAE.

Rahul Dravid refuses to rule out Ravindra Jadeja from Indian squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

It was around 24 hours after Jadeja getting ruled out of Asia Cup that there was a development around him being in likeliness of missing action for 3-6 months due to a major surgery.

Sharing a contrasting opinion from all the news reports doing rounds since evening, former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid has refused to accept just yet that Jadeja has been ruled out of the world event.

Speaking during a press conference before India’s first Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan in Dubai tomorrow, Dravid hinted at waiting and watching with respect to Jadeja as the World Cup is a “fair time away” from now.

“[Ravindra] Jadeja has injured his [right] knee. He is under the care of medical team. World Cup is fair time away. Let’s not jump and say he is out. I don’t want to rule him out [just yet],” Dravid told the reporters.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between October 16 – November 13.