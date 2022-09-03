Who replaced Jadeja: Who will replace Jadeja in India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

Who will replace Jadeja: The Indian all-rounder has been shockingly ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

It was only around 24 hours ago that India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to a right knee injury. An official release from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had provided a major setback to an Indian team which had just begun to make more use of Jadeja’s batting in the shortest format.

It is now being learnt that the extent of Jadeja’s injury is so severe that he will have to undergo a major knee injury. As a result, the 33-year old player will remain out of action for an indefinite period of time.

The development means that Jadeja has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. Jadeja, who has been facing a knee issue for almost a year now, is expected to remain away from the sport for a good 3-6 months. The exact time period will only be confirmed after appropriate diagnosis of the injury.

“[Ravindra] Jadeja’s right knee injury is pretty serious,” a senior BCCI official told PTI. “He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA’s medical team, one can’t put a timeline on his imminent international comeback.”

Who will replace Jadeja in India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022?

While all-rounder Axar Patel was named Jadeja’s replacement for the ongoing Asia Cup, the senior selection committee is yet to name a 15-member Indian squad for the World Cup.

Patel, who was among the three reserves for Asia Cup 2022, appears to be the likeliest of options to take Jadeja’s spot in the World Cup squad. A like-for-like replacement, Patel’s recent drastic improvement with the bat in hand has it in it to shush doubters, if any.

Jadeja’s absence could also present more opportunities in the Playing XI for all-rounder Deepak Hooda. Not as proficient a bowler as Jadeja or Patel, Hooda does comprise an ability of bowling a couple of overs in a T20I. With all-rounder Hardik Pandya also in the XI, India haven’t really used Jadeja for a full four-over quota in the recent times.