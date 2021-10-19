Liam Livingstone injury update: Moeen Ali provides major fitness update on Livingstone’s availibility for the T20 World Cup opener

Liam Livingstone injury update: All-rounder Moeen Ali provides an important update on Liam’s fitness after the game against India.

After winning the 2019 World Cup, England is rated as the best white-ball team in the world. However, they lost their first warm-up game of the T20 World Cup against India by seven wickets.

To make things worse, Liam Livingstone injured his finger while fielding. In 2021, Livingstone has scored 190 T20I runs at an average of 47.50, whereas his S/R has been 182.69. He has been one of the best in the format this year.

Liam Livingstone injury

Livingstone got injured while dropping a catch at the mid-wicket of Ishan Kishan. During the 2nd ball of the 16th over, Jordan bowled a fullish bowl and Ishan flicked it over deep mid-wicket. It was a straightforward catch, but Livingstone spilled it and injured himself in the process.

Liam appeared to lose the ball in the lights, as the ICC Academy lights are not as bright as the other International venues. A slight swelling was visible on his little finger of the left hand.

A bad sight for England. Liam Livingstone leaves the field with what looks like an injured finger. #T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/4AOxrGT09f — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 18, 2021

An England spokesperson provided a little update on when Livingstone’s injury will be assessed. “in [the] next 24 hours” once the swelling had gone down. In the short term, he appears unlikely to play a part in Wednesday’s warm-up match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.”

Moeen Ali provides an injury update

Moeen Ali, who played a brilliant knock of 43 runs at a strike-rate of 215.00, gave an update on Liam’s injury. Ali said, “I think he’s alright.” He added, “Obviously it was a bit of a scare at the time but he said it was fine, so hopefully he’s all good. He’s a brilliant player – he’s been playing really well over the last couple of years. Hopefully, he can carry that form into the World Cup and I feel like it’s going be a big stage for him.”

Liam Livingstone not just scored 30 runs in 20 balls against India, but he also picked the wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli. The availability of Liam Livingstone will play an important part in England’s world cup dream.