Where is Liam Livingstone: When will England Batter Join Punjab Kings?

Having registered scores in excess of the 190-run mark in the first two matches of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League, the Punjab Kings did not really miss the services of their hard-hitting England batter Liam Livingstone.

However, considering how the 29-year-old has this ability to single-handedly turn the momentum of the innings in his team’s favour with his power-packed game, he is a certain addition to the PBKS Playing XI the moment he is available for selection.

Also, with the absence of the his fellow English wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow in the squad due to injury, and with Sikandar Raza failing to impress during the three innings so far, Livingstone’s power game will definitely be needed as the tournament moves forward.

Where is Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is presently in England. He had suffered a knee injury during his debut Test match for England against Pakistan, in December last year, and has been out of Cricketing action since then.

The Lancashire batter has not yet arrived in India and joined the PBKS squad, because he is yet to obtain a fitness clearance letter from the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

It is worth of a mention that he had been ruled out of ‘The Hundred‘ last year as well after suffering from an ankle injury, but recovered in time to participate in the T20 World Cup 2022.

When will England Batter Join Punjab Kings?

In a video posted by Lancashire Cricket on their Twitter handle today, Liam Livingstone has remarked that he is highly likely to board the flight to India and get the clearance from ECB in the next 48 hours, after the injections he had taken last week ‘worked their magic’.

“I had injections last week and they’ve worked their magic, so hopefully in the next 48 hours I’ll be on my way out to India. It’s been a long time coming. But finally, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for me,” remarked Livingstone.

PBKS next play against the Gujarat Titans in Mohali, on April 13.