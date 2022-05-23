“Looking forward to working with him next season”: Ricky Ponting hopes Rishabh Pant leads Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant has been criticized for his captaincy this season, but Ricky Ponting has backed him for the role next season as well.

Delhi Capitals lost their league game against the bottom-placed Mumbai side, and it ended their chances to qualify for the tournament’s playoffs. At the start of the tournament, Delhi Capitals were one of the favourites to win the competition, but the end result was well below par.

Rishabh Pant could not score a single half-century in the tournament for the Delhi Capitals, and he was criticized for his captaincy as well. David Warner was brilliant in the tournament throughout at the top, but the absence of his opening partner Prithvi Shaw at the later stages of the tournament was felt massively.

Delhi’s franchise changed its name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals 2019, and they had qualified for the playoffs every time since then.

Ricky Ponting backs Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi Capitals

The captaincy of Rishabh Pant has been criticized by many this season after Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022. Apart from captaincy, the batting performances of Pant were also well below the expectations. Pant scored 340 runs at 30.40, without a single half-century.

Delhi’s head coach Ricky Ponting has however backed the captaincy of Rishabh Pant. He said that the Capitals finished at the top last year, but still could not win the championship.

“Pant was the right choice for captaincy. We A finished top of the table and unfortunately lost the Playoffs last year. He is a young man, and being a captain of a T20 team is not an easy thing to do,” Ricky Ponting said.

A roller-coaster of a season that had its ups and downs 🎢 But it was a ride worth it, with memories and performances we will cherish 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/shGcxq3YDt — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 23, 2022

Ricky Ponting has backed Rishabh Pant to continue as the captain of the side, and he said that he is looking forward to working with Rishabh Pant again next season.

“Hopefully, looking forward to working with him next season again,” Ricky Ponting added.