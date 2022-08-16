“Looks like I’m now part of Elite Company”: Jemimah Rodrigues acknowledges being part of funny meme alongside Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Jemimah Rodrigues acknowledges being part of the elite company of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for the most hilarious of reasons.

Alongside the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Deepti Sharma, the 21-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues is slowly, but surely making a mark for herself yet again at the international stage for the Indian women’s Cricket team.

The road, however, has not been smooth so far, as she faced one of the most challenging phases of her career, when she was not picked in the squad for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand this year.

Despite admitting to have faced a dearth of confidence and lack of self-belief post the selection snub, the 21-year-old did manage to pick herself up with a remarkable show in senior women’s league and then in India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

The right-hander also nearly took the Indian team all the way to clinch the Gold medal in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where her performances against Barbados, England (semi-final), and Australia (final) were instrumental in the team winning the Silver medal.

A happy-go-lucky woman, which one can ascertain by going through her social media handles, Rodrigues, yet again came up with a quirky and funny meme, which also features the likes of the Indian men’s team legends in Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

The 21-year-old included herself in the popular meme across the internet, in which Kohli and Dhoni are placed alongside each other in nearly front split positions, in their bid to place their foot behind the batting crease to save their wicket.

Jemimah, who nearly pulled off something similar during the semi-final clash against England in CWG 2022, didn’t let go the opportunity to include herself in this ‘elite list’ of players to have successfully saved themselves from getting dismissed by stretching their feet to the maximum.

She posted Dhoni’s, Kohli’s, and finally her picture juxtaposed vertically, while coming up with the caption – “Looks like I’m now part of Elite Company’.

Looks like I’m now part of Elite Company 🫡 pic.twitter.com/EkLJq7BaZF — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 16, 2022

