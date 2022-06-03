Lord’s Cricket Ground weather Day 2: What is the weather forecast for 1st ENG vs NZ Test match at Lord’s in London?

Lord’s Cricket Ground weather Day 2: The first test between England and New Zealand is being played at the Lord’s in London.

The first test of the much-anticipated series between England and New Zealand started at the Lord’s in London. Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first, but the English bowlers dominated the match.

New Zealand managed to score just 132 runs in the first innings, where Colin de Grandhomee and Tim Southee played some decent cameos with the bat. Matt Potts took four wickets on his debut, whereas veteran James Anderson took four wickets on his return. Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes took one wicket each.

England started their innings on a good note where the openers added 59 runs for the first wicket, but Kyle Jamieson started the comeback for the Kiwis. From 59-1, the English team were at 116-7 at the end of day one. The trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson took a couple of wickets each.

Lord’s Cricket Ground weather Day 2

Weather in England is always a thing of concern for the spectators. The match between England and New Zealand has reached an interesting position, and day two will be an interesting sight to watch for the cricket fans. For a good respite for the fans, the weather in London for day 2 looks brilliant for cricket.

According to Accuweather, the weather should stay clear throughout the day of the test match. The sun should shine on most of the day’s play, with little overcast conditions in between. Weather is expected to be pleasant as well with the temperature ranging between 16-21 degrees celsius.

If everything goes right, there won’t be any threat of rain throughout the day of play. We should get a full 90 overs of play on day two of the England vs New Zealand Lord’s test. The match is poised at a brilliant position and day two promises to be an exciting one.