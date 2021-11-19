“Love u too my brother”: AB de Villiers reply to Virat Kohli’s emotional message on Twitter after retirement

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli share an ultimate bond together and it was clearly visible after ABD’s retirement.

Ab de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Also known as Mr. 360, de Villiers announced his international retirement from 2018. He was constantly playing for the RCB in IPL, whereas he also had a stint in the BBL with the Brisbane Heat.

ABD is an all-time great of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite, not winning a single trophy, he has been an extraordinary part of the franchise. de Villiers has scored 4491 runs for the RCB in 156 games. Overall, he has scored 5162 runs at an average of 31.60 in IPL, and he ended as the 6th highest overall run-scorer.

However, he confirmed that he won’t play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the future.

“I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet,” AB said.

“I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years.”

AB de Villiers reply to Virat Kohli’s emotional message

Virat Kohli has always been vocal about his love for AB, and he went on Twitter to show his love for the same.

Kohli wrote, “This hurts my heart but I know you’ve made the best decision for yourself and your family like you’ve always done, I love you. @ABdeVilliers17”

To his reply, AB de Villiers said “Love you too my Brother.”

Love u too my brother — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

Virat also said, “To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I’ve met, you can be very proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be.”

In 2016 IPL, Virat and AB de Villiers made a historic partnership of 229 runs against Gujarat Lions at Bengaluru. Both of them scored their individual centuries, whereas it is also the highest ever partnership in the history of IPL. Both of them admire each other, and the cricketing world will miss both of these legends playing on the field together.