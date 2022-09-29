Lowest powerplay score in T20 international: India lowest score in powerplay in T20

Lowest powerplay score in T20 international: India managed to secure a victory despite registering their lowest score in a powerplay last night.

A lot of things about the recently concluded first India vs South Africa T20I in Thiruvananthapuram were unlike usual modern-day T20Is.

For starters, the pitch at the Greenfield International Stadium for its fourth international match encompassed of a major surprise for one and all. From the ball doing quite a lot to reaching the batter at a comparatively slower pace, the sluggish nature of the surface had made shot-making really difficult unless your name was Suryakumar Yadav.

It was due to this nature of the pitch that India faced 100 balls to seal a 107-run target. Although India won with 8 wickets, it wasn’t without a lot of hard work by vice-captain KL Rahul, in particular. No freebies during his 56-ball knock, Rahul staying put at the crease in spite of looking scratchy for a large part of the innings played a key role in him reaching to a 19th T20I half-century.

India lowest score in powerplay in T20

In the process, India also managed to earn an unwanted record in a match which would speak of the otherwise, at least on paper. Having scored 17/1 in the powerplay, India registered their worst performance in a six-over powerplay of a 20-over match.

Runs Wickets Opposition Ground Year 17 1 South Africa Thiruvanathapuram 2022 21 3 Pakistan Mirpur 2016 22 3 England Ahmedabad 2021 24 3 England Ahmedabad 2021 29 4 New Zealand Nagpur 2016

Lowest powerplay score in T20 international

It is worth a mention that India’s aforementioned lowest powerplay score in a full-fledged T20I doesn’t rank in the five lowest powerplay scores taking all other teams into consideration.