full
HomeSearch
Cover Image for Lowest powerplay score in T20 international: India lowest score in powerplay in T20

Lowest powerplay score in T20 international: India lowest score in powerplay in T20

Dixit Bhargav
|Thu Sep 29 2022

Lowest powerplay score in T20 international: India managed to secure a victory despite registering their lowest score in a powerplay last night.

A lot of things about the recently concluded first India vs South Africa T20I in Thiruvananthapuram were unlike usual modern-day T20Is.

For starters, the pitch at the Greenfield International Stadium for its fourth international match encompassed of a major surprise for one and all. From the ball doing quite a lot to reaching the batter at a comparatively slower pace, the sluggish nature of the surface had made shot-making really difficult unless your name was Suryakumar Yadav.

It was due to this nature of the pitch that India faced 100 balls to seal a 107-run target. Although India won with 8 wickets, it wasn’t without a lot of hard work by vice-captain KL Rahul, in particular. No freebies during his 56-ball knock, Rahul staying put at the crease in spite of looking scratchy for a large part of the innings played a key role in him reaching to a 19th T20I half-century.

India lowest score in powerplay in T20

In the process, India also managed to earn an unwanted record in a match which would speak of the otherwise, at least on paper. Having scored 17/1 in the powerplay, India registered their worst performance in a six-over powerplay of a 20-over match.

ALSO READ: Herschelle Gibbs appreciates KL Rahul half-century vs South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram T20I

RunsWicketsOppositionGroundYear
171South AfricaThiruvanathapuram2022
213PakistanMirpur2016
223EnglandAhmedabad2021
243EnglandAhmedabad2021
294New ZealandNagpur2016

Lowest powerplay score in T20 international

It is worth a mention that India’s aforementioned lowest powerplay score in a full-fledged T20I doesn’t rank in the five lowest powerplay scores taking all other teams into consideration.

RunsWicketsTeamOppositionGroundYear
134PakistanWest IndiesMirpur2014
133West IndiesPakistanKingstown2013
142Sri LankaWest IndiesColombo2012
154NetherlandsSri LankaChattogram2014
163BangladeshPakistanMirpur2011
About the author
Dixit Bhargav