LSG new jersey today: Lucknow Super Giants Mother’s Day jersey vs KKR details

LSG new jersey today: Lucknow Super Giants will don a special Mother’s day jersey against KKR in the IPL 2022 game.

Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 53rd league game of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

A win in this game will seal the playoffs spot for the Lucknow Super Giants. They have won seven of their ten games in the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will play this game in almost a Do or Die scenario.

KL Rahul is the highest run-scorer of the season for the Lucknow side with 451 runs at an average of 56.37, courtesy of two centuries and two half-centuries. The rest of the batters have to assist Rahul in order to give stability to the side. In the bowling department, Avesh Khan is the best bowler of the side with 11 wickets.

LSG new jersey today

Mother’s Day is celebrated on 8 May 2022, and the Lucknow Super Giants will wear a special jersey in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The players will don the name of their mother’s initials on their back. Lucknow Super Giants have announced this news via their official handles.

Indian Cricket Team did the same thing in 2016 when they donned their mother’s initials on their back against New Zealand in the final ODI against New Zealand at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The campaign Nayi Soch was started by Star Sports in collaboration with the BCCI to highlight the importance of mothers in our lives.

India won the game by 190 runs, where India scored 269 runs in the first innings, whereas Rohit Sharma scored 70 runs. New Zealand, on the other hand, just managed to score 79 runs in the first innings, where Amit Mishra scalped five wickets.