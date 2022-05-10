LSG vs GT Man of the Match today IPL: Who won Man of the Match in Lucknow vs Gujarat IPL 2022 match?

LSG vs GT Man of the Match: The opening batter from Gujarat Titans won his fifth Indian Premier League match award.

During the 57th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in Pune, Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs. Having registered their ninth victory of the season, table-toppers Titans have become the first team to seal a playoffs berth.

Coming on the back of four consecutive victories, Super Giants were expected to seal a 145-run target in spite of the surface being a trickier one to bat on. A total batting collapse witnessed them getting bundled out for 82 in 13.5 overs. An innings which never really got going, captain KL Rahul (8) and his batters struggled out and out to miss an opportunity of qualifying before the opposition.

With bowling figures of 3.5-0-24-4, Gujarat spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of their bowlers dismissed the likes of Krunal Pandya (5), Jason Holder (1), Deepak Hooda (27) and Avesh Khan (12). While debutant spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore picked a couple of wickets in as many overs, pacer Yash Dayal also contributed with two wickets.

LSG vs GT Man of the Match today IPL 2022 match

Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya’s (11) decision of opting to bat first after winning the toss resulted in his team scoring 144/4 in 20 overs. In what wasn’t the best of batting efforts, Gujarat thrived on the back of opening batter Shubman Gill scoring 63* (49) with the help of seven fours.

While all-rounder Rahul Tewatia scored 22* (16) in a 24-ball 41-run fifth-wicket partnership, it was quite evident that GT failed to finish as well as they would’ve liked at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

It was only in the hindsight that one realized the importance of Gill’s knock on a surface where all others batters failed to adjust. Hence, the 22-year old player was rightly awarded with the match award.

“Always pleasing when you’re there till the end and finish the game for your team. I didn’t expect the ball to seam as much at the start. It was nipping around, and then I expected the spinners to get some turn. I think they didn’t bowl up much. Had Krunal [Pandya] pitched it up, it would have been tougher,” Gill told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.