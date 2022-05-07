LSG vs KKR Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Lucknow vs Kolkata 2022 IPL match?

LSG vs KKR Man of the Match today IPL: The LSG fast bowlers were breathing fire during the LSG versus KKR IPL 2022 match.

During the 53rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have obliterated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs to register their fourth consecutive and overall their eighth win in their debut season to go right at the top of the points table.

Defending a good enough total of 176/7 posted after being invited to bat first on a relatively slow wicket, LSG were bang on target with the ball right away, as KKR registered their lowest score in the Powerplay – 25 with the loss of three wickets.

However, with the scorecard reading 30/4 after 8 Overs, the West Indies destructive all-rounder Andre Russell (45 off 19) did bring with himself some glimmer of hope till he lasted on the 22-yard-deck, as he smashed 3 Fours and 5 gigantic Sixes while striking at 236.84.

With him getting dismissed off a short delivery by Avesh Khan during the 13th Over, it was all over for the KKR, as the entire line-up fell like ninepins within minutes to get bowled out for 101 in mere 14.3 Overs.

It were the four LSG pacers, who turned up for their side, with some fantastic display of bowling, particularly with the shorter lengths, which got rid of as many as five KKR batters.

While Jason Holder (2.3-0-31-3) and Avesh Khan (3-1-19-3) were amongst the wicket-takers, Mohsin Khan (3-1-6-1) and Dushmantha Chameera (3-0-14-0) restricted the run-flow with good effect.

LSG vs KKR Man of the Match today IPL

Having gotten rid of the in-form Nitish Rana (2 off 11) post his scratchy stay at the crease and most importantly getting the wicket of the ever dangerous Andre Russell, who was yet again looking in some destructive mood tonight, Avesh Khan was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for returing with excellent bowling figures of 3-1-19-3.

For more Cricket-related news, click here.