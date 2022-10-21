“Luckily you’re not there”: Rashid Khan reminisces Eoin Morgan’s 2019 World Cup innings vs Afghanistan ahead of 2022 T20 World Cup match vs England

Rashid Khan reminisces Eoin Morgan’s record-breaking innings versus Afghanistan during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and Wales.

Afghanistan will take on the title frontrunners England in the second ‘Super 12 Group 1’ match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, at the Perth Stadium on October 22 (Saturday).

Afghanistan’s star bowling allrounder Rashid Khan will yet again have to perform to his potential best, to get past one of the strongest T20 sides in World Cricket at the moment in particular.

As for Saturday’s clash between the two sides, England certainly have the wood over Afghanistan in head-to-head T20 World Cup history, having won each of their two matches during the 2012 edition (by 116 runs) and the 2016 edition (by 15 runs).

Moreover, around three years ago, during the 2019 ODI World Cup match between these two sides in Manchester, England handed the strictest of the punishments to the Afghan bowlers, Rashid Khan in particular, when they posted a mammoth total of 397/6 in 50 overs, to ultimately win the match by 150 runs.

Rashid Khan reminisces Eoin Morgan’s scintillating innings versus Afghanistan during 2019 World Cup

England’s skipper during the 2019 World Cup, Eoin Morgan, who is now part of the commentary panel for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after retiring from international Cricket in June this year, had made a mockery of the Afghan bowling attack during the aforementioned contest, with a scintillating century.

Rashid Khan was smashed for 110 runs off his 9 Overs during the innings – his worst bowling figures in ODI Cricket, with Morgan smashing him for seven sixes during the innings.

Also, with 17 Sixes to his name, the then English skipper still holds the record for smashing the maximum number of Sixes in ODI history.

Rashid, during an interaction with Morgan on the match eve, hilariously exclaimed that he’s lucky that he (Morgan) is not in the England squad for the T20 World Cup this year.

“A kind of big relief for me” – Rashid Khan on Morgan’s absence from England T20 World Cup 2022 squad

While praising the quality of the present England T20 World Cup squad, Rashid managed to sneak in with the not-so-good memories he had with Morgan and his England team during the 2019 T20 World Cup.

“Luckily you’re not there (both smile), which is a kind of big relief for me after what happened during the 2019 World Cup. But yeah, the batting line-up that they (England) have in the middle, be it Livingstone or Stokes, it will be a great contest, but at the same time, it will be a great learning for me as well as a responsibility in the middle to bowl to them,” exclaimed Rashid Khan.

🎙 “Luckily you’re not there, which is a big relief for me” Eoin Morgan’s brilliant innings in the 2019 World Cup still haunts Rashid Khan 😭 pic.twitter.com/QHKft0Doi5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 21, 2022

