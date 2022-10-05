Lucknow Cricket Stadium records: Lucknow records ODI and highest innings total at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow Cricket Stadium records: One of the newly-built cricket stadiums in India will be hosting an international match on Thursday.

The rivalry between India and South Africa in the year 2022 will receive one more chapter in the form of a three-match ODI series beginning in Lucknow from tomorrow.

With both the teams scheduled to play an ODI against each other in India for the first time since South Africa’s tour of India 2015, the first ODI will be the first-ever ODI for these teams at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The 10th international match at this venue will be the visitors’ first-ever match here. India, on the contrary, have won both their Lucknow T20Is till date.

💬💬 ‘We have a good squad and it is great to see fresh energy and enthusiasm among the new players in the side’ – #TeamIndia captain @SDhawan25 ahead of the #INDvSA ODI series 👍 pic.twitter.com/IxuwGy5BBF — BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2022

Lucknow Cricket Stadium records

All the three ODIs played at this venue had been played between Afghanistan and West Indies almost three years ago. Highest run-scorers in Lucknow ODIs are Shai Hope (229), Roston Chase (145), Asghar Afghan (124), Rahmat Shah (104) and Nicholas Pooran (96).

Highest ODI wicket-takers at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium are Roston Chase (6), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5), Sheldon Cottrell (4), Naveen-ul-Haq (4) and Hayden Walsh (4).

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa Head to Head records in ODIs

Although in a different format, India’s Ishan Kishan (89), Shreyas Iyer (57) and Shikhar Dhawan (43) had all played in their only T20I innings at this ground. Similarly, among bowlers taking part in this series, spinner Kuldeep Yadav had picked a couple of T20I wickets in his solitary outing here.

Highest innings totals in Lucknow ODIs

A 250+ innings total has been registered only once in six completed ODI innings at this venue. Chasing a 250-run target, West Indies had scored 253/5 in 48.4 overs to bring up both the highest innings total and highest successful run-chase in Lucknow ODIs.

West Indies, who had won all the three ODIs against Afghanistan back in the day, had won two while batting second and one while batting first.