Cricket

Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka names KL Rahul as captain; picks Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as other draft players for Lucknow IPL team

Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka names KL Rahul as captain; picks Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as other draft players for Lucknow IPL team
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"You think Charles Barkley or Patrick Ewing ain't have the talent to win a championship?": Tracy McGrady opens up on his championship aspirations and disappointments in a candid interview with Draymond Green
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka names KL Rahul as captain; picks Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as other draft players for Lucknow IPL team
Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka names KL Rahul as captain; picks Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as other draft players for Lucknow IPL team

Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka announces KL Rahul as captain for his team’s…