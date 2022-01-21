Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka names KL Rahul as captain; picks Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi as other draft players for Lucknow IPL team

Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka announces KL Rahul as captain for his team’s maiden appearance in Indian Premier League.

With the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to be a 10-team affair, both the to-be debutant franchises-Lucknow and Ahmedabad have finalised and named their three draft players ahead of the mega auction due to take place next month.

For those unaware, both the above mentioned teams were supposed to submit names of three players after having negotiated with them as draft-ins, before January 22. These players are the ones who had failed to make it to the retained players list of the initial eight franchises.

Sanjiv Goenka- owner of the Lucknow-based franchise has named India’s wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul as the team’s captain for their maiden season. Alongside Rahul, Australia’s all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and India’s uncapped spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been drafted in as the other two players in the squad.

Lucknow IPL team players list: Sanjiv Goenka to pay KL Rahul INR 17 Crore

The Lucknow-based franchise have signed KL Rahul for a mind-boggling sum of INR 17 Crore as their captain. On the other hand, Australia’s Marcus Stoinis walks away with INR 9.2 Crore, while Ravi Bishnoi signs the deal at a price of INR 4 Crore.

Rahul had a wonderful run with the bat for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous two seasons, but failed to have a successful stint as the franchise’s skipper. He was thus, decided not to be retained by the PBKS management for the upcoming season.

On the other hand, Ravi Bishnoi was also part of the PBKS franchise, while Stoinis played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the previous season of the marquee league.

The remaining amount in the purse to pick the entire squad for Lucknow stands at INR 58 Crore after the above 3 signings.

Earlier, team Lucknow had also announced their support staff, with Andy Flower named as the franchise’s coach, and Gautam Gambhir named as the side’s mentor for the upcoming season. Moreover, former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya has been roped in as the team’s assistant coach.

It is worth mentioning that Flower had worked alongside Rahul as coach of the Punjab Kings in the previous two seasons of the IPL as well. The duo are set to begin their new stint under a new franchise this time around.