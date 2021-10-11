"Lucky charm khilana hai toh...": Virender Sehwag takes a dig at RCB and Dan Christian after KKR win IPL 2021 Eliminator

Virender Sehwag takes a dig at RCB: The former Indian batter didn’t shy away from criticizing Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have joined Punjab Kings to be two teams who are yet to win an Indian Premier League title despite playing the tournament since its inaugural season in 2008. Only time will tell whether Delhi Capitals will join these two teams to be the only three teams without a title victory after 14 seasons of the IPL.

In addition to having this dubious record as a team, RCB captain Virat Kohli has also ended his captaincy career in the IPL without a title. While Kohli has led the franchise in 11 different seasons, it was in 2013 when he was official declared their full-time captain.

Facing Kolkata Knight Riders in an Eliminator match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Bangalore failed to defend a 139-run target as opposition all-rounder Sunil Narine emerged as a game-changer in both the innings.

Virender Sehwag takes a dig at RCB and Dan Christian after KKR win IPL 2021 Eliminator

Known for his outspoken nature, former India batter Virender Sehwag took a dig at Royal Challengers and all-rounder Daniel Christian for the latter failed to replicate his T20 form across the world in the biggest league.

After remaining unsold in the first round of IPL 2021 auction, Christian was bought by Bangalore for INR 4.8 crore. Coming on the back of multiple title-winning teams, Christian failed to get going throughout the season; leave along putting on display a title-winning performance.

In seven batting innings this season, all Christian could manage was 14 runs at an extremely poor average and strike rate of 2.33 and 58.33 respectively. With the ball in hand, the 38-year old player picked just four wickets in nine outings at an average of 38.75, an economy rate of 9.30 and a strike rate of 25.

Even in tonight’s match, RCB’s most successful pacer in Harshal Patel had dismissed Knight Riders opening batter Venkatesh Iyer (26) to reduce them to 79/3 in 11 overs.

KKR, who appeared to have played a punt by promoting Narine in the batting order, reaped fruits for their brave move in a crunch situation as the West Indian all-rounder commenced his innings with three game-changing sixes off Christian in the 12th over.

Feel for Bangalore, playing with 10 players most games and paying the price today. Lucky charm khilana hai toh Karn Sharma se behtar kaun hi hai #RCBvKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2021

Twitter reactions on RCB:

We fought till the end and never gave up but it just wasn’t our night. Thank you, 12th Man Army for all your support this season. We will be back next year with the same Challenger Spirit. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/55qcDByZnu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 11, 2021

End of an era. Virat Kohli thank you for everything skip. #RCBvKKR — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 11, 2021

an era comes to an end #Kohli #IPL2021 — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) October 11, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.