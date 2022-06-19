M Chinnaswamy Stadium boundary length: Ground size Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru boundary dimensions

M Chinnaswamy Stadium boundary length: The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been a paradise for the batters.

India will face South Africa in the 5th T20I of the 5-match T20I series at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Team India lost the initial two games, but they have made a great comeback, and the series is now levelled at 2-2.

The bowling unit of the Indian team is looking outstanding at the moment, and the way Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya have batted is outstanding as well. India’s Yuzvendra Chahal has played a lot of IPL matches here, and he has scalped the most wickets at this ground in T20Is.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium boundary length

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to host the series decider between India and South Africa, and this is a stadium where every batter in the world wants to bat. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is famous for its high-scoring encounters due to its flat pitch, and the boundary dimensions make it even tougher for the bowlers.

Although there are no set parameters for the boundary length in any cricket stadium in the world, the boundary sideways ranges from 50-55 metres, whereas the front and back boundaries are around 60-65 metres. So, this is clear that this ground is very small, and there will be absolutely no issues for the batters to clear the fences at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

.@Avesh_6 scalped 4⃣ wickets and was our top performer from the second innings of the fourth @Paytm #INDvSA T20I. 👏 👏 #TeamIndia A summary of his performance 🔽 pic.twitter.com/4ExtPvIlTB — BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2022

The high altitude of Bengaluru also allows the ball to travel easily in the air. 202/6 is the highest T20I score recorded at this venue by Team India against England, whereas the lowest score is recorded by Sri Lanka (122-9) against West Indies.

The weather will also play a huge role in deciding the fate of this match as rain is quite common in Bengaluru at this part of the year. In IPL, we have seen some high-scoring encounters at this very stadium, and we can expect the same in this match as well.