“Mahi bhai is a darling”: Hardik Pandya opened up on MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians, meeting Amitabh Bachchan and much more

Hardik Pandya recently gave an interview in which he candidly talked about MS Dhoni, meeting Amitabh Bachchan, and much more.

A fast-bowling all-rounder has always been a jigsaw puzzle for the Indian Cricket Team, and Hardik Pandya has been the star name to solve that puzzle. Although, the fitness of Hardik has forever has been an issue, but still, the team believes in him.

Pandya rose to fame quite quickly because he belonged to a rare breed (pace all-rounder). Mumbai Indians bought him for peanuts but paid INR 11 Cr to retain him in IPL 2018. Coming from a middle-class family in Baroda, Hardik has now achieved tremendous highs in his personal and professional career.

In a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Hardik Pandya opened up on quite a few subjects. He talked about money, fame, MS Dhoni, and so much more.

Hardik Pandya on Money & Fame

Hardik Pandya came from a middle-class household, and he agreed that he rose to fame very quickly. Hardik said, “Firstly, financially we got a little stable. That was a big change for us more than anything else.” He added, ” I kind of got fame pretty quickly, I must say – I did not get a lot of time to cope with it. It was literally, like, from zero to 100.”

Pandya also highlighted the importance of money in his life. “Money is good, bro. It changes a lot of things. I am one of those examples. Otherwise, I would be working at a petrol pump. I am not joking.”

On Meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Hardik’s late father was an Amitabh Bachchan fan, and when Big B met them, his eyes were in tears. Pandya also shared that incident in the interview.

HP said, “When Amit sir came, he asked for us first. Someone came and said: “Mukesh sir is calling because Amit JI wants to meet you guys.” He added, “It was one of those memories which I and Krunal will always remember of our father being so proud.”

Dream come true to meet you sir ! Thank you so much 👏🏻😍 https://t.co/Mycr5Y3ZoP — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 23, 2017

The importance of Mumbai Indians in Hardik’s life

Hardik also highlighted the importance of Mumbai Indians in his personal and professional life. “They stood by me during my lows and highs. Recently when my dad passed away [in January 2021], I and Krunal got a letter from Mukesh sir and Nita ma’am giving their condolences.”

“For us it was very emotional. I started crying. My father would have been so happy. He loved fame, all the attention”, he added.

Hardik Pandya on MS Dhoni

Hardik Pandya hailed MS Dhoni as the one who understood him from the start and has always been close to him. When the Coffee Show incident happened, Hardik acknowledged the role of MS Dhoni during that time. Pandya said, “MS was someone who understood me from the start: how I function, what kind of a person I am, what are the things I don’t like, everything.”

“When all this happened, he knew that I needed support. I just needed a shoulder, which he provided multiple times in my cricketing career.”

“For me, Mahi is my brother. I respect and admire the fact that he was there when I needed him the most.”

Kieron Pollard is “Brother from another mother”

Pandya opened up on his relationship with Kieron Pollard and called him his brother.

“He is from West Indies but he is actually a Gujarati at heart. He literally functions like an Indian: a guy who believes in property, a guy who believes in investments, a guy who believes: instead of buying a car, I’ll buy property because it will grow, ek rupiah nahin waste karoonga [I won’t waste a rupee].”

He added, “How Krunal is for me, Pollard is the same.”

Hardik Pandya is going to play a crucial part for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. If Hardik can fulfill his full duties, India will definitely have their necks in front.