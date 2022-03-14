India next series: India upcoming matches cricket schedule 2022

India next series cricket schedule 2022: The Indian cricketers have a lot of cricket to be played in the next few months.

Out of the 16 matches that the Indian cricket team has played across formats and oppositions in their ongoing home season, they have won 15 and drawn just one to register a magnificent 2021-22 season.

Had it not been for a riveting draw eventually interrupted by bad light in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, India could’ve easily whitewashed multiple oppositions across formats.

With the recently concluded second Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru finishing inside three days, the Indian cricketers have a couple of more rest days before the start of Indian Premier League 2022. However, the players will resume playing international cricket right after the completion of the 15th season of the IPL as well.

India next series cricket schedule 2022

Scheduled to host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa in their bumper home season 2021-22, India are left to host the Proteas.

In what will be only the second time when India will be playing international cricket at home in the month of June, South Africa will travel to India for a five-match T20I series to be played between June 9-19.

Exactly a week after the fifth India-South Africa T20I in Delhi, India will be commence their tour of Ireland and England with a two-match T20I series against Ireland.

A grueling tour will witness India playing international cricket on 11 out of 17 days which will involve all the three formats in England.

India upcoming matches 2022

South Africa’s tour of India 2021

June 9 – 1st T20I in Chennai

June 12 – 2nd T20I in Bengaluru

June 14 – 3rd T20I in Nagpur

June 17 – 4th T20I in Rajkot

June 19 – 5th T20I in Delhi

India’s tour of Ireland 2022

June 26 – 1st T20I in Dublin

June 28 – 2nd T20I in Dublin

More to follow…