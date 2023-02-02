“Mai khelega”: How a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar got back on his feet after being hit on his nose by a Waqar Younis delivery

Stories of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as a child prodigy not only makes one adore and comprehend the batting genius he turned out to be, but there are certain others which reflect his courage and indomitable spirit as well, despite not being the one who would have an intimidating effect on anyone who would first have a glance at him.

Playing only the fourth Test match of his career as a 16-year-old in December 1989, Tendulkar was up against a Pakistan bowling attack comprising the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan.

With India having drawn the first three Tests of their tour to the neighborhood, they were on the verge of losing the fourth and last one in Sialkot, after having been reduced to the score of 25/5 in their second innings.

Tendulkar had joined Navjot Singh Sidhu at the crease, with the Pakistani quicks ready to pounce on at the teenager, who had managed to score just one half-century in the tour till then.

16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar got back on his feet after being hit on his nose by Waqar Younis

While delivering a speech at a club in 2015, Sidhu exclaimed how terrified he was that day while facing the Pakistani all-time great pacers, with special mention about the lethal Waqar Younis.

Things became ever so worse for him when he witnessed Waqar’s short, pacey delivery hit Tendulkar on bridge of the nose while he attempted to play the hook shot.

Sidhu then exclaims how he felt that this might be it for Tendulkar, while explaining how his entire shirt was blood-splattered post the impact, as he (Sidhu) shouted for help from the Indian dressing room.

Upon receiving the medical attention, and when Sidhu felt Sachin might leave the ground, he claims to have heard the latter’s squeaky voice while talking to the team physio which went – “Mai Khelega” (I will play).

Sidhu scores 97, Sachin smashed a half-century

The courage and fighting spirit on display by the 16-year-old that day had infused a different sort of self-belief within Sidhu as well at the other end, and he still salutes the legendary batter every time he recounts this particular incident till date.

He further states how Tendulkar smashed a couple of boundaries on the very next two deliveries bowled by Waqar upon being hit, in that state of mind, and with cotton balls stuffed up on his nostrils.

Not only did Tendulkar score a fighting 57 (134) post that, but Sidhu smashed 97 (234) as well, as India did not lose a single wicket that day and ultimately managed to draw the Test match, in what remains as one of the many fascinating stories in Sachin’s marvelous Cricketing career.