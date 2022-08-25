“Main aisa hairan hua”: Rashid Khan reveals intriguing story about Virat Kohli during IPL 2022

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has revealed an interesting story about Indian batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2022 season.

Virat Kohli is all set to make his comeback in the Asia Cup 2022, and he would want to come out of his rough phase. Apart from International cricket, Kohli has struggled for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, and the 2022 season was a difficult one for him.

Although, Rashid Khan, who was a part of the champions Gujarat Titans side in the IPL has recalled an intriguing story about Virat Kohli during the IPL 2022. Khan had a brilliant IPL 2022 campaign, where he scalped 19 wickets at an economy of 6.59, whereas he played some incredible cameos with the bat as well.

Rashid Khan recalls an intriguing story about Virat Kohli

Rashid Khan has revealed an interesting story regarding Virat Kohli during IPL 2022. Virat was going through a rough spell in the IPL 2022, where he scored just a couple of half-centuries in the tournament. Interestingly, both these half-centuries came against Gujarat Titans.

Rashid revealed that Virat batted for two and half hours in the nets ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. He said that he was so shocked to see Virat bat for such a long interval as the nets of the Titans was already finished, but Virat was still batting.

“During the IPL, we had a match the next day against RCB. In the nets, I was just counting the time Virat was out there. To be honest, he batted for two and half hours. Main aisa hairan hua. Our nets were finished and still, he was there batting. The next day, he scored around 70 against us. His mindset is very positive,” Rashid Khan said to Sawera Pasha, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Rashid added that the way Virat bats, he does not seem to be out of form at all. He insists that Virat has set the bar so high for him that he is expected to score runs in every possible match.