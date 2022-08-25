Cricket

“Main aisa hairan hua”: Rashid Khan reveals intriguing story about Virat Kohli during IPL 2022

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has revealed an interesting story about Indian batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2022 season.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I'm not too sure, to be honest,": Josh Hazlewood undecided about BBL 2022-23 participation
Next Article
Fernando Alonso missed out on 'special gift' from Alpine after declining to renew $20 million a year contract
Cricket Latest News
"Fitting way to start the summer": Australia to pay respects to Andrew Symonds in Townsville, confirms Alex Carey
“Fitting way to start the summer”: Australia to pay respects to Andrew Symonds in Townsville, confirms Alex Carey

Australia to pay respects to Andrew Symonds: The former Australian all-rounder had passed away three…