Today IPL match Man of the Match winner RCB vs GT: Who won Man of the Match award in Bangalore vs Gujarat IPL 2022 match?

Today IPL match Man of the Match: The former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore won his first match award of the season tonight.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have defeated Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets in their last league match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League. A comprehensive victory has kept Bangalore’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Chasing a 169-run target at the Wankhede Stadium, RCB won with eight balls to spare primarily because of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scoring a stroke-filled 40* (18) with the help of five fours and two sixes.

.@Gmaxi_32 does what he does best 🔥 A great win for @RCBTweets tonight. Congratulations on the win 👏 #RCBvGT #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2022

In the process, Royal Challengers replaced Delhi Capitals from the fourth position on the points table. First team to qualify for the playoffs, this loss hasn’t affected Titans by any means as they will still finish IPL 2022 league phase as the table-toppers.

Today IPL match Man of the Match winner RCB vs GT

Former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who had scored his first half-century of the season against Gujarat last month, scored his second against them as well to show first signs of ending a personal rut.

Opening the batting with captain Faf du Plessis (44), Kohli scored 73 (54) with the help of eight fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 135.18 in a match-winning 115-run opening partnership.

In spite of Maxwell also picking bowling figures of 4-1-28-1, Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for scoring his 78th T20 half-century, 44th in the IPL, fifth at this venue and second against this opposition. Readers must note that it is Kohli’s 14th match award in the IPL.

“I can keep going. It was an important game. I was disappointed that I have not done enough for the team. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position. I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed,” Kohli told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.