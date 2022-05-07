Cricket

“Main bas unko dekh raha tha”: When Simarjeet Singh gazed at MS Dhoni during a CSK footvolley session

Chennai Super Kings pacer Simarjeet Singh has revealed the experience when he met MS Dhoni for the first time during CSK training.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan's manager thinks LeBron James isn't helping himself": David Falk slams 'The King' and debunks the politics inside the Los Angeles Lakers
Next Article
"Life passes by like Verstappen in Formula 1"- Max Verstappen displays Bad Bunny's album cover on his RB18 in Miami after getting mentioned in his song 'Andrea'
Cricket Latest News
Chennai Super Kings pacer Simarjeet Singh has revealed the experience when he met MS Dhoni for the first time during CSK training.
“Main bas unko dekh raha tha”: When Simarjeet Singh gazed at MS Dhoni during a CSK footvolley session

Chennai Super Kings pacer Simarjeet Singh has revealed the experience when he met MS Dhoni…