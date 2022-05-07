“Main bas unko dekh raha tha”: When Simarjeet Singh gazed at MS Dhoni during a CSK footvolley session

Chennai Super Kings pacer Simarjeet Singh has revealed the experience when he met MS Dhoni for the first time during CSK training.

Simarjeet Singh made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th league game of the IPL 2022 season. Singh plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit, where he has scalped 24 wickets in 20 T20 matches.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled in the tournament, and they are almost out of the tournament. With three wins in 10 games, they can gain a maximum of 14 points this season and 16 points are generally required to qualify for the playoffs.

Simarjeet Singh reveals his first meeting with MS Dhoni

Simarjeet was bought by Chennai Super Kings at a price of 20 Lacs in the IPL 2022 auction. In a recent interview posted on the Chennai Super Kings handles, Simarjeet said that he thanked God that he was picked by a team that he followed and watched as a kid.

“I was thanking God that a team I watched and followed as a kid, selected me this season,” Simarjeet said.

Simarjeet Singh revealed that Ruturaj Gaikwad congratulated him when Chennai Super Kings bought him in the IPL auction. He said that he first met Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Sri Lankan tour last year. Sai Kishore introduced Simarjeet Singh to Ruturaj during a breakfast meeting. Simarjeet Singh went to Sri Lanka as a net bowler when the senior team was in England.

Sai Kishore is a spinner, who used to play for Chennai Super Kings before, and he is currently a part of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

The Rajdhani Express is now in Yellove! Watch Simarjeet describe his Superking Experience!🦁 First time in Yellove Ft. Simarjeet Singh! 💛#Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 @amazonIN #AmazonPay pic.twitter.com/8BP8EoCxoy — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 7, 2022

“I met Ruturaj at breakfast during the Sri Lanka tour, he was sitting with Sai and another person, so I joined them,” Simarjeet said.

“As soon as CSK picked me in the auction, Rutu sent me a message saying ‘Congrats Buddy!.'”

Simarjeet Singh also shared his affection for MS Dhoni, he said that MS Dhoni was teaching him the rules of Footvolley, but he said that he was not listening to anything and was just adoring Dhoni.

“I barely understood anything, but I simply enjoyed listening to him and interacting with him,” Simarjeet said.

“It was unbelievable to watch Mahi Bhai from up close.”