Major League Cricket Timing In India: What Is The Time Difference Between India and Dallas?

The proliferation in the number of T20 leagues around the world has meant that it is now turn of the United States of America to have a shot and immerse itself in the popularity of this short format of the game. As a result, some of the biggest stars in the sport have assembled together to partake in USA Cricket’s first-ever franchise-based T20 league named Major League Cricket.

A total of six teams will battle for the title in the inaugural edition tomorrow onwards. Four of them – Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, and Seattle Orcas being owned by the Indian Premier League team owners.

Therefore, naturally, quite a few fans from India would be interested and inquisitive how cricketing action in this part of the world unfolds with their favourite sister teams of the IPL in action. However, they will have to make sure to make some changes to their sleep schedule and add a separate timing to their alarm clocks due to the time difference between India and USA.

Major League Cricket Timing In India

MLC 2023 will be hosted in the two USA states of Texas and North Carolina. The first eight matches of the season and the playoffs fixtures will take place in the city of Dallas (in Texas), while the remaining seven league stage matches will be hosted by the town of Morrisville (in North Carolina). With states in the US being divided into several time zones, Morrisville is one hour ahead of Texas.

MLC 2023 timing in India would mean that proceedings will begin at 06:00 AM (IST) for the night matches at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The day matches during the double-header fixture days at the same venue will commence from 02:00 AM onwards in India.

On the other hand, the night matches at the Church Street Park in Morrisville will commence from 03:00 AM IST, while the day matches during the double header fixture days at the same venue will commence from 11:00 PM onwards.

What Is The Time Difference Between India and Dallas?

India is 10 hours and and 30 minutes ahead of the city of Dallas. Thus, the beginning time of the night matches of MLC 2023 in Dallas is 07:30 pm onwards (local time), with the corresponding Indian Standard Timing being 06:00 AM.

What Is The Time Difference Between India and Morrisville?

India is 9 hours and and 30 minutes ahead of the of the town of Morrisville. Thus, the beginning time of the night matches of MLC 2023 in Morrisville is 05:30 pm onwards (local time), with the corresponding Indian Standard Timing being 03:00 AM.