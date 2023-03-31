The grand stage of Indian Premier League 2023 is set, and the 10 teams will battle to win the coveted trophy. All the teams are owned by wealthy business people from around the country. From Bollywood actors to industrialists, there is a lot of variety among the owners of IPL teams.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most beloved personalities and his team Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the fan favourites. Actor Juhi Chawla, who has done numerous movies with Khan, is a co-owner of KKR. Punjab Kings also have a Bollywood connection because of actor Preity Zinta being one of the co-owners of the side.

Buying an IPL team is not easy, and we saw how tough the competition was before IPL 2022 between the bidders. The RPSG Group and CVC Capitals had managed to buy two new franchises named Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans last season. There is a lot of investment in buying a franchise, but there are many revenue streams as well through which they earn a lot of money even without winning a season.

Apart from just the financial angle, some owners are really invested in their franchises. Delhi Capitals‘ co-owner Parth Jindal owns quite a few teams in different sports leagues, and he is a huge sports buff. Jindal has been quite vocal about his players as well on social media platform Twitter.

IPL Team Owners 2023 and their Net Worth in Rupees

Some of the biggest names and groups in the country have invested in the IPL teams and the following is the list of owners of all the 10 teams: