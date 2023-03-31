HomeSearch

IPL Team Owners 2023 and their Net Worth in Rupees

Rishikesh Sharma
Published 31/03/2023

The grand stage of Indian Premier League 2023 is set, and the 10 teams will battle to win the coveted trophy. All the teams are owned by wealthy business people from around the country. From Bollywood actors to industrialists, there is a lot of variety among the owners of IPL teams.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most beloved personalities and his team Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the fan favourites. Actor Juhi Chawla, who has done numerous movies with Khan, is a co-owner of KKR. Punjab Kings also have a Bollywood connection because of actor Preity Zinta being one of the co-owners of the side.

Buying an IPL team is not easy, and we saw how tough the competition was before IPL 2022 between the bidders. The RPSG Group and CVC Capitals had managed to buy two new franchises named Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans last season. There is a lot of investment in buying a franchise, but there are many revenue streams as well through which they earn a lot of money even without winning a season.

Apart from just the financial angle, some owners are really invested in their franchises. Delhi Capitals‘ co-owner Parth Jindal owns quite a few teams in different sports leagues, and he is a huge sports buff. Jindal has been quite vocal about his players as well on social media platform Twitter.

Some of the biggest names and groups in the country have invested in the IPL teams and the following is the list of owners of all the 10 teams:

S No.FranchiseOwnersCombined Net Worth in INR
1Gujarat TitansSteve Koltes, Donald Mackenzie, Rolly van Rappard [CVC Capitals]1 Lakh 9 Thousand Crores
2Punjab KingsMohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul [K.P.H Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd.]2,467 Crores
3Chennai Super KingsN Srinivasan [Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited]2,349 Crores
4Kolkata Knight RidersShah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla [Red Chillies Entertainment and Mehta Group]5,992 Crores
5Lucknow Super GiantsSanjeev Goenka [RPSG Group]16,500 crores
6Delhi CapitalsParth Jindal and Kiran Kumar Gandhi [GMR Group and JSW Group]5647 crores
7Royal Challengers BangaloreAnand Kripalu [United Spirits]25,862 crores
8Mumbai IndiansMukesh Ambani [Reliance Industries]6.8 lakh crores
9Rajasthan RoyalsManoj Badale [Emerging Media] and Lachlan Murdoch [RedBird Capital Partners]1717 crores
10Sunrisers HyderabadKalanithi Maran [Sun TV Network]220 crores

 

