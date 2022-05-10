“Make my runs as well”: KL Rahul reveals conversation with Quinton de Kock post diamond duck run out vs KKR

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock engaged in a mix-up in the last game against KKR which resulted in the run out of KL Rahul.

Lucknow Super Giants did well in the IPL 2022 auction, and the results are in front of them as well. The Super Giants have won eight of their 11 games in the tournament so far. KL Rahul has been the best batter of the side, whereas Avesh Khan has been their best wicket-taker.

The opening partnership of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock was much talked about ahead of the tournament. Rahul and Quinton de Kock have not done something excellent as openers, but they have played some great individual innings. Rahul has scored 451 runs this season at 50.11, whereas Kock has scored 344 runs at 31.27.

KL Rahul reveals conversation with Quinton de Kock after diamond duck

Lucknow Super Giants have certainly done well under the captaincy of Rahul in the tournament. With eight wins already under their bag, the Super Giants have almost confirmed their spots in the playoffs of the tournament. Rahul said that they are not thinking too much about it right now.

KL Rahul acknowledged that the results give them confidence that they are going in the right direction, and they would want to continue building the momentum on it.

“We are not thinking too much about where we are sitting on the table,” KL Rahul said.

“Obviously it gives us confidence, it tells us that whatever we have done has worked for us and we are going in the right direction. We would wanna continue the same thing.”

KL Rahul went out on a diamond duck in the last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He had a little mix-up with his opening partner Quinton de Kock which resulted in his dismissal. Rahul said that he just asked Quinton de Kock to score more runs and make his run as well.

“I just said him (Quinton de Kock) to forget about what has happened. Score as many as you can, he was batting well so I told him to make my runs as well,” Rahul said regarding Quinton’s incident.