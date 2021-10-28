Man of the Match AUS vs SL today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match?

Man of the Match AUS vs SL: The Australian spinner won the match award for his economical bowling figures in Dubai tonight.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and Sri Lanka in Dubai, Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets with 18 balls to spare.

Chasing a 155-run target, Australia thrived on the back of a brisk 70-run opening stand between David Warner (65) and captain Aaron Finch (37). Australia, who have won their second Super 12 match in a row, have further strengthened their position in Group 1.

In addition to the victory, Australia would be relieved by the manner in which Warner and Finch batted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Taking the charge against the Sri Lankan bowlers, the senior batters regained rhythm of the highest quality in the powerplay.

Man of the Match AUS vs SL T20 World Cup match

Last of the sixth Australian bowlers introduced into the attack by Finch in this match, spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-12-2. It was Zampa who had put a halt in front of a quickfire 63-run partnership for the second wicket between Charith Asalanka (35) and Kusal Perera (35).

After sending back Asalanka to the pavilion in the 10th over, Zampa then dismissed Avishka Fernando (4) in the 12th over playing a vital role behind Sri Lanka losing four wickets for 16 runs in the middle overs.

“”Sri Lanka got off to a flyer so we needed to peg it back when we did. I think it was quite slow in the first innings and spun a bit more than it did in the second innings. I think the moisture and dew took effect in the second innings.

Adam Zampa very kindly saying he was just glad to contribute today and SL have good players of spin. Not true at all if you look at the stats, But appreciate the lies Zamps. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) October 28, 2021

“I find [Sri Lanka] really challenging, very good players of spin so I’m glad to have the night I did. I’ve tended to try a little bit of powerplay and a bit of death but with the team that we have and the big 3 quicks, they’ll bowl in the powerplay and Glenn Maxwell bowls a bit in the powerplay too and has a really good record,” Zampa said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Apart from Zampa, Australian spearheads namely Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins also picked a couple of wickets each tonight.