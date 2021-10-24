Man of the Match today IND vs PAK: Who was awarded Man of the Match in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

Man of the Match IND vs PAK: The Pakistani speedster won the match award for dismissing the top three Indian batters tonight.

During the 16th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to kick-start their World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Chasing a 152-run target, Pakistan cruised to the total with 13 balls to spare. The in-form and reliable opening pair of vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and captain Babar Azam (68 not out) took the mantle to their own hands playing a titular role in Pakistan’s maiden victory against India in a World Cup.

Both known to play proper cricketing shots, Rizwan and Azam stick to their natural game reaping benefits out of the same. The right-hand batters scored a total of 12 fours and five sixes.

Man of the Match IND vs PAK

Azam, who had won the toss and invited India in to bat, witnessed his decision being supported by his bowlers as they reduced India to 151/7 in 20 overs.

Had it not been for India captain Virat Kohli’s 29th T20I half-century, India wouldn’t have scored a competitive total after losing three wickets in the powerplay. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the first over itself, Kohli top-scored for his team with a classy 57 (49) comprising of five fours and a six.

Opening the bowling for Pakistan, speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi was declared the Man of the Match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. With Afridi sending back Rohit Sharma (0) and Lokesh Rahul (3) to the pavilion with the new ball, him making early inroads into the Indian batting unit handed a significant advantage to his team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is breathing fire in Dubai. Full, fast, swinging, targeting the stumps. Rahul & Rohit gone. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 24, 2021

Afridi, who then bowled the penultimate over dismissing Kohli in the process, picked match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-31-3. “It is the good wishes of my parents and all Pakistanis. Very happy with my performance. The plan was to bring the ball back in. I was just trying to swing it and I was just looking to give the team a breakthrough. That was what I practiced in the nets as well yesterday.

“Batting against the new ball was tough. The credit goes to Babar and Rizwan for the way they played. All teams are good in the tournament and we will look to carry this momentum through and go to the finals,” Afridi said during the post-match presentation ceremony.