Man of the Match today India vs Netherlands: Who out of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav won the Man of the Match?

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav return back to the pavillion after the innings.

Man of the Match today India vs Netherlands: The Indian batter played a match-winning knock at the SCG tonight.

During the 23rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Netherlands in Sydney, India beat Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Chasing a 180-run target, Netherlands never looked like challenging India in their attempt to score at nine runs per over. India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked a wicket in his first two maiden overs to put curbs around the opposition’s top-order batters.

What followed was a highly conventional approach throughout the innings which portrayed the difference between the batting standards in the two teams. In the absence of even one standout performer in the second innings, all Netherlands could manage was 123/9 in their 20-over quota.

Needless to say, Kumar emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3-2-9-2. Other than Kumar, all-rounder Axar Patel, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh also picked a couple of wickets each.

India, too, didn’t get off to a flier after captain Rohit Sharma (53) won the toss and chose to bat. While vice-captain KL Rahul (9) wasn’t able to make the most of a comparatively weaker opposition, Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli (62*) and batter Suryakumar Yadav (51*) scored individual half-centuries to put on board a formidable innings total.

India, who had scored 67/1 at the halfway mark, scored 112/1 in the next 10 overs primarily due to a 95-run partnership for the third wicket between Kohli and Yadav.

Yadav, who scored a 10th T20I half-century at a strike rate of 204, won his seventh Player of the Match award in this format. Third-highest run-scorer since his T20I debut last year, Yadav has now won the second-highest number of Player of the Match awards in this period.

“I was just trying to express myself when I went in to bat. The situation was very simple. I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today,” Yadav told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.