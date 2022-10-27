“My wife is also around”: Suryakumar Yadav acknowledges great support at Sydney Cricket Ground during Netherlands clash

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledges great support: The Indian batter has scored yet another T20I half-century this year.

India batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have developed a knack of putting on display game-changing partnerships in the shortest format. The latest episode of a mind-blowing Kohli-Yadav partnership has been registered against Netherlands in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

The two right-handed batters shared an unbeaten 48-ball 95-run third-wicket partnership to power India to 179/2 in 20 overs after captain Rohit Sharma (53) won the toss and chose to bat. While Kohli scored 62* (44) with the help of three fours and two sixes, Yadav scored a more impact-generating 51* (25) with the help of seven fours and a six at a strike rate of 204.

Having watched each other on a cricket pitch from the closest ends lately, Yadav admitted to enjoying batting with the former Indian captain, not for the first time though. “He [Virat Kohli] has been batting amazingly. He has just stuck to his routines and processes. I’m really enjoying batting with him,” Yadav told the broadcaster during the mid-innings break.

Suryakumar Yadav acknowledges great support at Sydney Cricket Ground during Netherlands clash

In what is Yadav’s 10th T20I half-century, it is his seventh in 2022, sixth at No. 4, second at a neutral venue and first against Netherlands. Since his T20I debut, the 32-year old player is the third-highest run-scorer in the format on the back of amassing 1,111 runs at an average and strike rate of 39.67 and 177.47 respectively.

Although there is nothing novel in the Indian cricket team receiving immense support from the spectators outside of India, Yadav acknowledged the same whilst also revealing the presence of his wife Devisha Shetty at the stands today.

“When I went inside, Virat bhai just said keep batting the way you have been batting, so I just expressed myself. Good to see everyone come here and support us, my wife is also around so that’s a great support as well,” Yadav added.