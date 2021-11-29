Cricket

Man of the Match today India vs New Zealand Test: Who was awarded Man of the Match in IND vs NZ Kanpur Test?

Man of the Match today India vs New Zealand Test: Who was awarded Man of the Match in IND vs NZ Kanpur Test?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Light meter in cricket: Twitter reactions on bad light and Rachin Ravindra preventing an Indian victory in Kanpur Test
Next Article
"The one thing Jimmy Butler would never wear? A Heat jersey!": Former Bulls star explains how he knew he'd end up in Miami despite a clip claiming otherwise
Cricket Latest News
"Not going to make any comments": Ajinkya Rahane dodges question around who will Virat Kohli replace in Mumbai Test
“Not going to make any comments”: Ajinkya Rahane dodges question around who will Virat Kohli replace in Mumbai Test

Ajinkya Rahane dodges question: The stand-in Indian captain might get dropped in the second Test…