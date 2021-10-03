Man of the Match today IPL KKR vs SRH: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Knight Riders vs Sunrisers IPL 2021 match?

Man of the Match: The opening batter from Kolkata Knight Riders won the match award for scoring his 10th T20 half-century.

During the 49th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. Having won six out of their 13 matches now, Kolkata have strengthened their position at the fourth position on the points table.

Another shambolic batting performance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium witnessed Sunrisers scoring 115/8 in 20 overs after captain Kane Williamson (26) won the toss and chose to bat.

With bowling figures of 4-0-26-2, Knight Riders pacer Tim Southee and spinner Varun Chakravarthy were the pick of their bowlers in this match. Apart from these two, Shivam Mavi and Shakib Al Hasan also picked two and one wicket respectively.

Man of the Match KKR vs SRH

Chasing a paltry 116-run target, Knight Riders sealed the chase in the last over. While some might say that KKR missed a chance of improving their NRR (Net Run Rate) by scoring quickly, adopting a safer option seemed to be the strategy for them tonight.

Another comfortable win by #kkr UAE leg has been outstanding for them. Great Result despite losing Russell. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2021

In what was his first half-century of this season and eighth overall, KKR opening batter Shubman Gill was their highest run-scorer with his 57 (51) comprising of 10 fours. Playing an archetype anchor role in a low-scoring match, Gill provided his team with stability despite them losing wickets from the other end.

“It was important to keep wickets in hand early. And then to go for it when the runs got closer. You see the wicket and then you choose your match up. To hit spinners on this surface isn’t easy. I was targeting the shorter side mostly,” Gill was quoted as saying by Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award tonight.