Man of the Series Road Safety World Series final: Road Safety World Series 2022 Awards List

The India Legends have lifted the Road Safety World Series 2022 title for the second consecutive occasion, after defeating Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the grand finale, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur.

En route the 196-run chase, the Sri Lanka Legends, akin India Legends, got off to a poor start, having lost both their openers early on, with only 33 runs posted after the end of the Powerplay.

Thereafter, all eyes were on their in-form skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan, to come up with decisive innings akin the one played by Naman Ojha (108* off 71) earlier, but it turned out to be a painful stay for the Sri Lankan legend, as he could only manage a 15-ball 11 in the night of the final.

Despite valuable contributions from Ishan Jayaratne (51 off 22) and Mahela Udawatte (26 off 19) during the latter half of the innings, the target was too steep to be chased down without an onslaught or two from the batters, which never arrived for Sri Lanka. They ultimately bundled out for 162 in 18.5 Overs.

Vinay Kumar (3.5-0-38-3) and Abhimanyu Mithun (4-0-27-2) were the pick of the bowlers for the India Legends.

2021: 🇮🇳 India Legends defended 181 runs against 🇱🇰 Srilanka Legends in #RSWS Season 1 finals. 2022: 🇮🇳 India Legends defended 195 runs against 🇱🇰 Srilanka Legends in #RSWS Season 2 finals.@indialegends ARE THE CHAMPIONS AGAIN!#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/CUSAt05M8i — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) October 1, 2022

Man of the Series Road Safety World Series final

For ending the season as the fourth-highest run getter (192 runs across 6 innings) and also picking up 5 wickets, Sri Lanka skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan was adjudged the ‘Player of the series’ of Road Safety World Series 2022. Dilshan also received a cheque of INR 8,00,000 as the cash award.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Awards List

Player of the final – Naman Ojha

Swagger player of the tournament – Sanath Jayasuriya

Impact innings of the tournament – Irfan Pathan (37* off 13 versus Australia in semi-final)

Best catch of the tournament – Suresh Raina

Best batter of the tournament – Naman Ojha

Best bowler of the tournament – Nuwan Kulasekara

People’s choice award (for best innings of the tournament) – Sachin Tendulkar

Best allrounder of the tournament – Shane Watson

Most Valuable Player award – Naman Ojha.