Road Safety World Series 2022 Most runs: Top scorer in Road Safety World Series 2022

Road Safety World Series 2022 Most runs: India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends take on each other in the grand finale akin the previous season.

The India Legends have posted a massive total batting first, in the grand finale of the Road Safety World Series 2022 against Sri Lanka, being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur.

Invited to field first after losing the Toss, the Sri Lanka legends were cock-a-hoop after seeing the backs of Sachin Tendulkar (0 off 1) and Suresh Raina (4 off 2) within the first three Overs of the night.

However, wicket-keeper batter Naman Ojha, after playing a match-winning knock (90* off 62) against Australia Legends in the series’ first semi-final, has taken the mantle upon himself yet again tonight, to register his maiden century of this season off mere 68 deliveries, with a Six off pacer Ishan Jayaratne during the 19th Over.

Alongside Vinay Kumar (36 off 21), Ojha stitched together a 90-run stand for the third wicket at an average of 10 runs per Over, to help India post a mammoth 191/6 in their 20 Overs.

Ohja, with the help of 15 Fours and 2 Sixes, amassed an unbeaten 108 individual runs off mere 71 deliveries, with a strike rate of 152.11.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Most runs

Two fine knocks in the knock-out stage has meant that Naman Ojha has surpassed Australia Legends’ allrounder Shane Watson to take the top-spot in the list of highest run-getters of this season.

Ojha in fact, ends the season with 266 runs under his name, at an average of 66.50 across six innings, with the help of a half-century and century apiece.

A terrific comeback from the @India__Legends courtesy a brilliant century from the highest scorer of RSWS season 2, Naman Ojha! The Sri Lanka Legends require 196 to become the champions!#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/UIsKvKt6e8 — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) October 1, 2022

He is most likely to finish as this season’s highest run-getter unless Sri Lanka legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan scores 84 runs or more tonight, which would then take him past Ojha to own the no.1 spot.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Most wickets

In the wickets department, Sri Lanka Legends’ fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara will end the season as the highest wicket-taker, scalping 13 wickets across five innings, at an average and economy rate of 10.38 and 7.50 respectively.

There is no competition for Kulasekara in this department, as the next highest wicket-taker in the list are three players with mere 7 wickets under their belt.

During the final tonight as well, Kulasakara was the one who got rid of Tendulkar and Raina upfront, and later the ever-dangerous Yuvraj Singh (19 off 13), to end his spell with figures of 3-0-29-3.