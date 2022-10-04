Man of the Series today India vs South Africa: Who won IND vs SA Man of the Series after 3rd T20I?

IND vs SA Man of the Series: The Indian batter was handed the series award for being the third-highest run-scorer.

During the third T20I of South Africa’s second tour of India 2022 in Indore, South Africa beat India by 49 runs to avoid a 0-3 whitewash. A victory in their last match before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 later this month has come as an apt consolation prize for the Proteas.

Chasing a 228-run target, India were bundled out for 178 in 18.3 overs to conclude what eventually became a one-sided encounter. Promoted to at No. 4 only for the fourth time in his T20I career, veteran batter Dinesh Karthik emerged as the best Indian batter scoring an eye-catching 46 (21) comprising of four fours and sixes each.

Lots of positives, lots of learnings…good to win this series.

Love this bunch! 🇮🇳🥳#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/pRbyn2923n — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 4, 2022

Having lost wickets at regular intervals including four in the first seven overs, India failed to register an apt start in what had to be their highest successful run-chase in this format.

Playing his first match of the tour, South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 3.3-0-26-3. Other than Pretorius, spinner Keshav Maharaj and pacers Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi picked a couple of wickets each.

South Africa’s fourth highest T20I innings total wouldn’t have been possible without batter Rilee Rossouw’s maiden century in the format. Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the fifth over, Rossouw scored a match-winning 100* (48) with the help of seven fours and eight sixes.

Who won IND vs SA Man of the Series today?

In spite of a loss at the Holkar Stadium tonight, India have won the second Mastercard series. Readers must note that Rohit Sharma and his men have defeated both Australia and South Africa (first time at home) 2-1 after Asia Cup 2022 debacle.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav was declared the Player of the Series in this series. With his 119 runs in three innings coming at an average and strike rate of 59.50 and 195.08 respectively, Yadav has finished the series as its third-highest run-scorer.

“The thought process was the same, I just wanted to enjoy. I had to take a step back and build a partnership with him. Didn’t work today. DK [Dinesh Karthik] needed some game time and I think the way he batted, my number 4 is in trouble [laughs],” Yadav told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.