Highest successful run chase in T20 by India: Highest T20 score chased by India

Highest successful run chase in T20 by India: India will have to register their highest T20I run chase if they are to win this match.

India are currently chasing what will be their highest successful T20I run chase if they manage to register both a victory and whitewash against South Africa in Indore.

While chasing a 228-run target is a daunting task in itself, it has become all the more difficult for the hosts after losing as many as three wickets in the powerplay.

Having said that, a batting promotion for veteran batter Dinesh Karthik has provided convincing early signs of India putting on display a strong fightback. With batter Suryakumar Yadav just coming in to bat, India winning their last match before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 would be the a morale-booster like no other.

Asked to bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma (0), South Africa portrayed their best batting performance of the tour by putting on board 227/3 in 20 overs. In what is their fourth-highest T20I innings total, it is their second-highest in India and highest in an away match.

A 90-run second-wicket partnership between wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (68) and batter Rilee Rossouw (100*) played a pivotal role in them crossing the 200-run mark. A maiden T20I century witnessed Rossouw hitting seven fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 208.33.

While the record for the highest successful T20I run chase belongs to Bulgaria for sealing a 243-run chase against Serbia in Sofia earlier this year, India’s highest successful T20I run chase is the ninth highest in the list comprising of all the teams.