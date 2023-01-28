Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report: AUSW vs PAKW 3rd T20 pitch report tomorrow match

Australia Women will take on India Women in the 3rd T20I of the 3-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. This is the last match of this tour, and the Australian team has won all five of the games so far. The pitch here at the Manuka Oval will definitely suit Australia’s style of play.

This Australian team has dominated so far, and they are expected to do the same in this match as well. It is known to everyone that this Australian side is the best team in the Women’s division. They have a team of superstar players and obviously, they are the favourites to win this match.

Pakistan Women will look to end this tour on a respectable note, they have struggled in every match so far and will have to punch way above their weight in order to get a result in their favour.

Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report

The pitch at the Manuka Oval in Canberra has always produced some great tracks in the past. It is one of those venues there is help for both batters and bowlers. A couple of Men’s BBL games were played here recently, and the same was evident in those two games as well.

A fresh pitch is expected for this match, and the pacers will enjoy their time out there in the middle in the initial overs of the match. If the batters can survive the initial spell, they will be able to score big on this ground. The average 1st innings Women’s T20I score here is 152 runs, which is a decent total.

The outfield at this ground is very fast, and the batters will get the full reward for finding the gaps. One side of the boundary of this stadium is quite big, and the bowlers will target their boundary. Both captains would aim to chase upon winning the toss in this match.