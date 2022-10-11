Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report tomorrow match: Canberra pitch report Australia vs England 2nd T20

Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of AUS vs ENG T20I.

After a high-scoring encounter in Perth, the star-studded lineups of Australia and England will go head to head against each other in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The capital city will now host the next two games.

Australia lost the first match, but they fought really well in that encounter as well. With the arrival of Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc, the team will get more lethal in Canberra. The way Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis played in the last game was amazing for the side.

England will again rely on their star opening duo of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler in this match. The middle-order of the side looks a bit weak, but again Ben Stokes can be their star-turner in Canberra. Mark Wood is bowling some express pace at the moment, and he will enjoy the conditions in Canberra.

Manuka Oval Canberra pitch report tomorrow match

Canberra’s Manuka Oval is one of the most scenic stadiums in the world, the grass stands at this ground make for a brilliant atmosphere at the ground. It is quite tough to predict the exact nature of the pitch as it has behaved differently in different games.

A total of 3 T20Is have been played where, and a couple of them have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score has been 144 runs. The last T20I at this ground was played between Australia and Sri Lanka earlier this year, where Sri Lanka score just 121 runs in the first innings.

It has been seen that the pacers have done comparatively well at this ground, and they are again expected to do good in this match as well. Both sides have some great pacers in their ranks, and it will be a great contest to watch out for. In T20 domestics, the average 1st innings score has been 169 runs.

One side of the boundary is big, and the bowlers would want to take advantage of that. The outfield of this ground is quite fast, and a fresh pitch will be made for this track, so we can expect a high-scoring encounter considering the quality of batters in both sides.