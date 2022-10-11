Manuka Oval Canberra T20 records: Canberra Cricket Ground T20 records and highest innings total

Manuka Oval Canberra T20 records: Canberra will be hosting an international match for the second time this year.

The second T20I of England’s tour of Australia 2022 will be played in Canberra tomorrow. Having last hosted an international match in the form of an Australia-Sri Lanka T20I some eight months ago, Manuka Oval will be hosting its second bilateral international fixture in the same year for the fourth time.

Australia, who have played all the three Canberra T20Is in the past, have won two and lost one match here. England, on the other hand, will be playing for the first time in the national capital on Wednesday.

After being rested for the first T20I in Perth, returns of first-choice players namely Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have doubtlessly bolstered the Australian team. Meanwhile, England will continue to be without the services of injured batter Liam Livingstone.

Manuka Oval Canberra T20 records

Highest run-scorers in Canberra T20Is are Steven Smith (92), Aaron Finch (87), Iftikhar Ahmed (62), KL Rahul (51) and Babar Azam (50). Part of the current squad, Maxwell (41), David Warner (20), Ashton Agar (13), Sean Abbott (12), Marcus Stoinis (12) and Matthew Wade (7) have played one or more T20Is at this venue.

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Manuka Oval are Mitchell Starc (7), Kane Richardson (6), Josh Hazlewood (6), James Faulkner (6) and Ishant Sharma (5). Australia all-rounders Mitchell Marsh (3) and Agar (2) have also picked T20I wickets here.

Highest innings total in Canberra T20Is

Canberra T20Is have mostly been low-scoring matches with a highest total of 161/7 in 20 overs across six innings. With two out of three matches at this venue won by the team batting second, hosts Australia hold the record of highest successful T20I run-chase here on the back of chasing a 151-run target with nine balls to spare almost three years ago.

Manuka Oval, which has also hosted 52 Men’s T20s, has witnessed Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder crossing the 200-run mark thrice with a highest total of 219/7 against Melbourne Stars during BBL 2020-21. The record for highest successful T20 run-chase also belongs to Thunder for chasing a 179-run target against Brisbane Heat in the same season.