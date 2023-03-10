Marizanne Kapp marriage: Are Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk married?

South African allrounders Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk tied the knot in July 2018, and had become the second same-sex couple from international teams to get married, after New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu did it a year earlier in 2017.

It was the fast bowling allrounder Kapp who had announced their wedding to the world via an Instagram post. The ceremony was a low-key, private affair attended by quite a few of their fellow South African teammates, including Lizelle Lee and Chloe Tryon.

ALSO READ: Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver love story details

It was as if the couple were meant to be with each other with regard to both their personal and professional lives. Both of them made their international debut for South Africa during the 2009 World Cup. While Niekerk played her debut match on March 8 against the West Indies, Kapp did the same a couple of days later against Australia.

Together since the early teenage years

Both Kapp and Niekerk have been together since their early teenage years, from the time when they used to play against each other. Niekerk would even go on to state how she would be so afraid of Kapp at times, being the aggressive fast bowler that she had always been.

“I remember, a little before we made our international debuts, we were playing in this South Africa Under-19 game. I must have been around 14 or 15 and I remember dropping one of her catches and my first thought was ‘She is going to kill me!’ That’s what I thought! And that’s how afraid I was of her,” remarked Niekerk during an interaction with Scroll.in last year.

As things would turn out, they would later also become the first women cricketers to be included in the Eastern Province Cricket Academy, where they played alongside men.

The duo went on to represent the Sydney Sixers for five straight seasons from 2016/17 to 2020, after which they had to part ways. They united yet again during the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ in 2021, when they played a crucial hand in winning the title for the Oval Invincibles. While Niekerk was adjudged the ‘Player of the tournament’, Kapp was the ‘Player of the Final’ for her stellar allround contribution.

Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk marriage photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777)

For more Cricket-related news, click here.