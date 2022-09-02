“Would happily exchange places with Nat Sciver”: Marizanne Kapp believes Nat Sciver deserves to play The Hundred Women’s 2022 final

Marizanne Kapp believes Nat Sciver deserves to play the final: The English all-rounder almost scripted one of the best finishes in Women’s Cricket today.

During the Eliminator of The Hundred 2022 Women’s Competition between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets in Southampton, Southern Brave beat Trent Rockets by 2 runs to cement their position in the final. Having finished at the second spot on the points table, Brave will now face table-toppers Oval Invincibles in the final at Lord’s tomorrow.

Brave vs Rockets ended up being an absolute thriller of a contest. Chasing a 135-run target, Rockets needed 47 runs off 20 balls to qualify for the final. All-rounder Nat Sciver hit a six and two fours in the next two sets to reduce the equation to needing 28 runs from 10 deliveries.

Knowing that the advantage was with the hosts, Sciver didn’t give up on putting on display a miraculous batting effort to seal a chase. Facing Brave all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, the 30-year old player was eventually required to score 24 runs off five balls.

ALSO READ: Is Tahlia McGrath related to Glenn McGrath?

What followed was one of the best batting displays in Women’s Cricket as Sciver hit three consecutive sixes to bring down the equation to four runs off the last ball. Sciver, who could score just a run on the final ball, missed out on a victory but ended up earning applause from the cricketing fraternity for scoring 72* (36) at a strike rate of 200 with the help of five fours and sixes each.

Marizanne Kapp believes Nat Sciver deserves to play The Hundred Women’s 2022 final

South Africa and Invincibles all-rounder Marizanne Kapp took to social media platform Twitter to express admiration for Sciver. Set to play the final on Saturday, Kapp was generous enough to write that she would happily exchange places with Sciver believing her to be a deserving candidate to play the final match of this tournament.

Would happily exchange places with @natsciver in tomorrow’s final, she deserves to play in @thehundred final! What a cricketer 🔥🔥🔥 #Thehundred https://t.co/TBxPZs1vpX — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) September 2, 2022

Highest run-scorer for her team and third-highest overall, Sciver’s 228 runs in six innings this season have come at an average and strike rate of 76 and 122.58 respectively. Joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred 2022, Sciver’s six wickets have come at an average of 22, an economy rate of 9.31 and a strike rate of 14.1.