Marnus Labuschagne wife: Marnus Labuschagne children and other family members

Marnus Labuschagne wife name: The Australian cricketer has been married for half-a-decade now.

Second in the list of MRF Tyres ICC Test Batting Rankings, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne would be looking forward to the imminent international season at home beginning with a rare three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in August.

Labuschagne, who has been spending time at home for over a month now, had last played representative cricket during the tour of Sri Lanka scoring his seventh Test century in a losing cause at the Galle International Stadium.

Labuschagne, whose solitary T20I had come in Pakistan earlier this year, would be hoping for the selectors to provide him with an opportunity during Australia’s eight upcoming T20Is before the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November.

Marnus Labuschagne wife name

In addition to his forthcoming professional assignments, Labuschagne is also preparing for a memorable moment in personal life. It was only around an hour ago that the 28-year old cricketer uploaded a photo across his social media handles regarding an impending phase of parenthood.

“Making the most of the last few weeks before the baby arrives,” read the caption of Labuschagne’s post.

Making the most of the last few weeks before the baby arrives 👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/yGbN7Hfyki — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) August 15, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Labuschagne had married wife Rebekah Labuschagne half-a-decade ago. Readers must note that it was during their fifth marriage anniversary earlier this year that Labuschagne had announced the pregnancy of his wife.

Rebekah, 25, appears to be a homemaker as there’s isn’t any information available with respect to her professional life.

Labuschagne will join Test captain Pat Cummins as far as Australian cricketers who’ve become fathers for the first time in the last one year are concerned.

Marnus Labuschagne family members

Born in South Africa, Labuschagne’s mother’s name is Alta Labuschagne. While there’s no information available about his father’s name, Labuschagne also has a pet Labrador named Milo at home.